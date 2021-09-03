COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rosh Hashanah marks the first of four holidays in a row in the Jewish faith and one local bakery is gearing up for the busy season.

Matt’s Bakery started in Boston before moving to Columbus.​

Matt’s Bakery has been in Columbus for 17 years. Co-owner Mindy Cooper said they’ve been inside Kroger on East Broad Street for the last 10.

“Everything is made here from scratch,” said Cooper. “We use recipes, some of them are my husband’s recipes, others like the apple cake is my great aunt’s recipes passed down from one generation to the next.”

Monday is one of the busiest times of the year for Matt’s.

“We make all kinds of specialties for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Round challah is the traditional bread that everyone has. It symbolizes the new year, the circle of life," Cooper said.

Lori Blair is a regular customer at Matt’s Bakery. She’s placed her orders for the holiday.

“I will be back to pick up my challahs and my desserts,” said Blair.

She’s been coming to the bakery for as long as she can remember.

Before Matt’s, we had one other kosher bakery, said Blair.

“Matt’s is wonderful. If you order something it’ll be ready when they say it’ll be ready, when you need it," Blair said.

It’s something Cooper said they look forward to.

“We have all our regular people who come in every week to get Challah for the Sabbath and especially for the New Year," Cooper said.

