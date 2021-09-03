President Joe Biden touched down in New Orleans Friday afternoon to tour the lasting damage from Hurricane Ida, which slammed the Gulf Coast last Sunday before bringing even more devastation to the Northeastern United States.

Biden was greeted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., who also participated in a virtual briefing with the president on Monday to discuss the federal administration’s response to devastation caused by the hurricane.

The president further detailed those efforts to the public during an address on Thursday, telling the victims of numerous natural disasters that have unfolded this week: “The nation is here to help.”

Ida caused sweeping devastation across states both in the South and Northeast. The storm was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph, likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

The storm’s remnants dropped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and causing significant disruption to major population centers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has boots on the ground both in New York and several states in the South, Biden said Thursday. The agency provided millions of pre-prepared meals and liters of water to victims displaced from their homes in the South, and there are over 6,000 members of the U.S. National Guard helping search and rescue operations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

The president also said the administration is also “deploying new tools ... that have not been used very much in prior hurricane responses,” including an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to authorize the use of surveillance drones to survey damage; Biden also directed the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy to provide satellite imagery to speed rebuilding efforts in critical sectors like gas lines and cellphone towers.

"We're going as fast as humanly possible to get this done,” Biden said, noting the region most impacted by the storm is a “key center of our nation's oil production and refining infrastructure.”

Biden, Edwards, and other local officials are set to tour a neighborhood in LaPlace, a community between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain that was inundated by storm surge flooding that left people trapped in attics. He also planned a flyover tour of hard-hit communities including Lafitte, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish, where Parish President Archie Chaisson said 25% of the homes in his community of 100,000 people were gone or had catastrophic damage.

The president will deliver an address following the tour from LaPlace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.