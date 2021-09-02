President Joe Biden on Thursday detailed his administration’s ongoing response to Hurricane Ida and its aftermath a day before he is set to visit Louisiana and survey the worst of the storm’s damage.

Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday, likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage



Biden said his administration is “deploying new tools...that have not been used very much in prior hurricane responses,” including the use of surveillance drones to survey damage



The president will travel to Louisiana on Friday to tour the worst of the storm's damage, where he will meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards

“We're all in this together. The nation is here to help,” Biden said from the White House early Thursday afternoon. “That's the message I've been making clear to the mayors, governors, energy and utility leaders in the region.”

Ida caused sweeping devastation across states both in the South and Northeast. The storm was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph, likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

The storm’s remnants dropped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and causing significant disruption to major population centers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has boots on the ground both in New York and several states in the South, Biden said Thursday. The agency provided millions of pre-prepared meals and liters of water to victims displaced from their homes in the South, and there are over 6,000 members of the U.S. National Guard helping search and rescue operations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

The president also said the administration is also “deploying new tools ... that have not been used very much in prior hurricane responses,” including an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to authorize the use of surveillance drones to survey damage; Biden also directed the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy to provide satellite imagery to speed rebuilding efforts in critical sectors like gas lines and cellphone towers.

"We're going as fast as humanly possible to get this done,” Biden said, noting the region most impacted by the storm is a “key center of our nation's oil production and refining infrastructure.”

The president went on to cite concerning reports that “some insurance companies may deny coverage for additional living assistance expenses, unless the homeowner was under a mandatory evacuation.”

“I'm calling on the private insurance companies right now, in this critical moment: Don't hide behind the fine print and technicalities,” Biden said. “Do your job. Keep your commitments to your communities that you insure. do the right thing. Pay your policyholders what you owe them.”

Biden also used his speech to call on Congress to pass his Build Back Better infrastructure package, saying historic investments in the nation’s public transportation systems, electrical grid, as well as roads, bridges and the water system, will help mitigate damage from storms such as Ida.

Those storms, Biden said, will only be increasingly common due to climate change.

The Senate passed the $550 billion infrastructure package in mid-August, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has pledged to hold a vote on the bill by Sept. 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.