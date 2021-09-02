ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a while since the Rodriguez’s have been to a concert.

Standing outside the Amway Center’s box office window, Christian Rodriguez can’t recall the last concert he and his wife went to.

The family is considering buying tickets for Disney on Ice.

In just two weeks, businesses, schools and government agencies that require customers or visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination could face fines. It’s part of Florida’s ban on so-called vaccine passports.

Singer Harry Styles is coming to the Amway Center in October, with James Taylor set to make a stop in November. For both concerts, the event organizer is requiring all attendees show proof they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or show proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event.

“I agree with it, 100%,” Rodriguez said, with his wife and 1-year-old son by his side. ”I think it is important for everyone to protect one another. I have no qualms about it, I think it is a great idea.”

But the family, which is currently looking for Disney on Ice tickets, is not vaccinated. They admit as more venues and events put vaccine requirements in place in addition to watching current COVID-19 numbers, it is pushing them to get vaccinated.

“I think it has become the new norm,” Rodriguez said. “I think it is not so much being left out, but it is an added push that is needed.”

And if you think it’s just a venue or event they fear missing out on, guess again.

According to Rodriguez, his wife’s job is now mandating a vaccine. He says her option is to either get a vaccine or find a new place to work.

When the family does go out they take precautions. Spacing out, wearing masks, and even checking the clock.

“We will shy away from scheduling events or venues we know are going to be that way, jam packed,” Rodriguez said. “It is just not worth the risk.”

The risk businesses and venues now face is a $5,000 fine for violating the state’s vaccine passport ban.

The state’s penalties for COVID-19 vaccine documentation requirements do not affect businesses that mandate vaccines for their employees.​