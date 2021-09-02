COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus native Lenny Comeras knows the in's and out's of shoes from across the globe. After all, he's been part of the family business since he was 16 years old.

Comeras is an attorney, a graduate of the Ohio State University, but his loyal patrons know him as the long-time owner and operation of Easton Shoes.

“Our first store was at Graceland Shopping Center, but we lived way out east, so I had to wait 'til I got my driver's license to really be able to work. Other than working with my dad a little bit on Saturdays, that meant I had to work the whole day, 9 to 9,” said Lenny.

By his side for the last three decades is Comeras' wife and travel partner, Marcia Comeras.

The two have spanned the globe for the latest fashion trends and stocked more shelves than either of them care to admit.

But the last two years have been tough, as the pandemic has had a profound impact on small business and their bottom line.

“The next generation has different dreams and aspirations, so our dream doesn't necessarily work for the next generation,” said Marcia.

“For months and months with very little income, sometimes no income for days on end, then things were gradually coming back. We got our business back up out to half of what it bad been before,” said Lenny.

Three months from now, the Comeras will enter a new chapter in their lives, spending precious time with family and traveling abroad.

They are forever grateful for the support of patrons in and around Columbus, and know bidding farewell will be bittersweet, but it's for the best.

“We're going to miss everyone. We're gonna miss our staff. We're gonna miss our customers and we're gonna miss what we do,” said Marcia.

“It'll be so so difficult to finally close the door and lock the door and walk away. But we'll have months and months of time to prepare for that. We hope to spend a lot more time together to enjoy life,” said Lenny.

Easton Shoes is located at 1880 Henderson Rd. in Columbus.

