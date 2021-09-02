MILWAUKEE— Businesses in downtown Milwaukee are still feeling the impact of people working from home. Some small businesses that cater to workers said they are still seeing fewer people coming into their shops.

That's exactly the case at Avenue Fabricare. The dry cleaning shop is located in a part of downtown that has many office buildings but relatively few residential properties.

Owner Rizwan Arshad said business has been down about 70% from where it was before the pandemic. Arshad said fewer people are coming to the shop because some people are now working remote permanently, or semi-permanently.

In addition, he said people are dressing more casually for work decreasing demand for his services.

“Usually it picks up in the summertime but it is not coming back the way we expected or hoped it would. We are just waiting; hopefully people will start coming out of their comfort zone and start giving business in the downtown area," Arshad said.

P’Dia, a tailoring and alterations shop located along Wisconsin Ave., is in the same boat.

Owner Diane Wilson said she has seen a major shift in the kind of businesses she does.

“There are no suits, even for men,” Wilson said. “No special occasion things like that. Even jeans and workwear, barely any of that.”

Fortunately, demand for bridal alterations is up significantly, but demand for alterations on business attire is down 70%. Wilson said she is glad that the increase in bridal demand has helped to offset the lost business-related clientele. ​