EUSTIS, Fla. — An ice cream shop in downtown Eustis already feels the impact of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Lake County schools, which could have repercussions for more area businesses.

Yo Ho Ho Nitro Ice Cream Shop is usually bustling with customers, many days with a line out the door. Last week that changed because some employees were exposed to COVID-19 at school.

When you come aboard the Yo Ho Ho Nitro Ice Cream Shop, owner Tish Patino wants to give you an experience, and it’s one that’s been popular throughout the pandemic.

“We bring a little Disney to what we do here, so it was a good place for families to go and so our business grew,” Patino said.

Most of Patino’s employees are teenagers, and they headed back to school a few weeks ago. It didn’t take long before some alerted Patino that they had been exposed to COVID-19 at school.

“It didn’t really register with me that this could happen, and it happened very quickly. Within two weeks of school starting back, I was suddenly out three employees, all at one time,” she said.

She only has six staff members so that meant having to make adjustments quickly.

“My husband and I had to come in and take up all the shifts, and then we had to make that decision to actually shut down, which is tough for a small business because you lose that revenue,” Patino said.

According to Lake County Schools, more than 1,500 students have tested positive for COVID and more than 10,000 have been exposed and required to quarantine since the beginning of the school year.

Students will be affected outside of the classroom, too, Patino said.

“A lot of these kids, they help out at home,” Patino said. “They pay their insurance. They pay car payments. Some of them even buy groceries and help support their families.”

Yo Ho Ho closed its doors for seven days, to make sure everyone could get tested and quarantine before heading back to work.

“Most people were sympathetic, but there were a handful of customers that if they can’t get their ice cream, they’re going to get really upset,” Patino said. “I was a little disappointed that we had that experience, too, during a time when everyone’s working so hard just to get thorough things.”

Moving forward, Patino said she’s not sure how this school year will end up impacting her shop.

“With the curveballs that come out of left field, it’s hard to even have a business model,” she said. “We literally are operating day to day, day to day. And we just have to keep coming in and see what tomorrow brings, because it’s so unpredictable right now.”