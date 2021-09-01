CLEVELAND — Bars across Ohio are making nightlife more inclusive and fun for those who like to keep their alcohol level at zero.

It’s the calm before the storm of customers at Tremont Taphouse.

“It’s hard to be in the hospitality business and not like people. If you don’t like people, you probably shouldn’t be in the hospitality business,” Christopher Lieb said while laughing.

The general manager has been in the service industry since age 18. Lieb has been a general manager since 2003. So he knows a thing or two about beer.

But these beers are alcohol-free, a growing trend for bars across Ohio.

“When people go out that don’t drink for whatever reason, whether it’s medical or just for personal reasons or whatever the reason is, or they're pregnant and they want to enjoy a beer with their friends, you have to have options. People want options,” said Lieb.

Lieb has friends himself who enjoy the alcohol-free beer options and he hopes it makes bars a more inclusive place.

“That person was always part of the party per se. I think some of it, as much as I hate to say it, sometimes there’s like a social stigma, like ‘oh your not drinking? Come on. Have a beer with me.’ Well no, I’m not drinking and there’s a reason I’m not drinking. And I think if you can have a non-alcoholic beer with your friends that are having a regular beer, sometimes it makes you feel more comfortable in a social setting,” said Lieb.

He’s already planning to expand his alcohol-free options.

“We already have the beer and we’re going to be working on a nice few cocktails as well,” said Lieb.

It's an effort from local bars that's worthy of a toast.