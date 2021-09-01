BROOK PARK, Ohio — Those who drive by the former Ford Motor Company site in Brook Park would notice it's pretty empty. The building that once stood there was torn down to make room for a new industrial center.

What You Need To Know A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Forward Innovation Center took place in Brook Park



The new industrial center will be built at the former Ford Motor Company site



The center is expected to boost economic growth in the area

"This site really lends itself very well to many uses with the labor pool, the interstates, with the airport, with the aero zone, aviation and all of

the surrounding amenities," said TJ Asher with Weston, Inc. "It's very clear that this is a very dynamic and exciting site to develop."

Weston, Inc. is one of three partners developing the site. The companies broke ground on the site to celebrate demolition work and reveal what it will be called Forward Innovation Center.

"We're on a very fast track so that we can start in 2022 really marketing and building getting that started," said Asher. "In the spring of 2022 we anticipate beginning a spec building and we're in the design process for that right now."

The site is more than three million square feet and just more than 208 acres. Right now, the plans for who will occupy the space haven't been decided, but Asher said they have an idea of what the space will work for.

"It's going to be modern distribution space," Asher said. "We hope to get, you know, tie in to some of the aviation and the aviation manufacturing that's around. We've been discussing with the Arizona Lions how to tap into those types of industries."

The site is expected to bring jobs to the area, though how many is not currently known. Asher said the project will take about five to seven years to complete.