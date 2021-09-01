COLUMBUS, Ohio — A business in the Buckeye State is helping visitors find not just the perfect candle, but make their own unlike any other on the shelf.

Sarah Chait is the Director of Customer Experience at Penn & Beech Candle Co.

She said there is something special about creating the perfect aroma.

“Oftentimes the sense of smell gets overlooked and it's actually the only scent that is directly connected to the brain,” said Chait. “So when you smell something it is immediately connected to a memory.”

At Penn & Beech, the candle-making process starts at the candle wall, where more than 100 different fragrances are found. At the wall, unique scents like old books and basmati rice are mixed in with familiar favorites.

“It's so much fun to explore and play with scents that normally don't get a lot of attention,” said Chait.

After picking their desired jar, visitors are invited to combine their scents and create a truly personalized candle.

Chait said Penn & Beech aims to turn candle pouring into a sensory experience.

“A lot of people think candle-making is something only really crafty people can do,” said Chait. “I'm here to tell you that I'm not a really crafty person and pouring a candle is a lot of fun.”

Penn & Beech has three locations in the Columbus area.

Candle pouring takes 45 minutes to an hour.