CANTON, N.C. – Tropical Storm Ida had mercy on Haywood County and it was needed.

BearWaters Brewing is Canton’s first and only brewery

The brewery is eager to open back up for the community

The brewery is looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in damages

When the potential of more flooding was tossed around, businesses in downtown Canton didn’t waste any time preparing for it.

BearWaters Brewing Company: Riverside in Canton suffered greatly when Tropical Storm Fred came through causing flash flooding.

Floodwaters from Fred filled the basement of the brewery and then raised an additional 3 feet in the main level. When the river bank broke, the water rushed in – nothing could stop it.

Jamie Weiss is the director of operations for the brewery. She said that night Fred came in, she couldn’t sleep.

As beautiful as it is being on the river, Weiss knows sometimes the water doesn’t always love you back.

“It’s very humbling when, you know, it raises up and takes out half the business,” Weiss said. “So, we definitely have a new respect for the river.”

The flooding just two weeks ago washed away their shoreline set up of platforms that had picnic tables, umbrellas, lights around it and fencing. The waters even took away their trailer used as an outside bar and a place to order food.

“It was a beautiful trailer and there's actually video of it floating down the river,” Weiss said.

Instead of replacing all of that, Weiss said they’re looking into new ways to add more outdoor seating and an extended deck so if the water does come up, they’re not out that furniture.

They lost almost all of their kitchen equipment, the lab they used to check the fermentation of the beer and tons of packaging. They’re looking at least at a couple hundred thousands of dollars lost.

When they knew Ida was on her way, the team made sure to do whatever they could to prepare for the possibility of more flooding.

“We’re doing all we can as far as gathering sandbags and, you know, rerouting water from the building and buying pumps to try to pump water out if any kind of breach happens again, of the river bank,” Weiss said.

They started making adjustments to how the water is collected and pushed away from the building with the gutter leading to a 90-degree-angle pipe directing the water away from the garage door.

They also put in sump pumps to help redirect the water.

Weiss said the goal is to reopen in three weeks, but until everything can truly be accessed it’s hard to know for sure. For now, the brewery is closed until further notice.

There is a second location in Maggie Valley that customers can go to also.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the brewery with damages.

The Gofundme.com site is not managed by Spectrum News. For more information on how the site works and the rules visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.