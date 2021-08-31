GREEN BAY, Wis. – Several Wisconsinites have made their way to the areas most affected by Hurricane Ida to join in on relief efforts.

“Basically what we know is that it’s been a significant event, we know that for a fact,” said the American Red Cross in Northeast Wisconsin's Steve Hansen. executive director. “We don’t know he entire story that’s yet to be told as the actual hurricane continues to make its way.”

Hansen heads the organization’s efforts in northeast Wisconsin. He said several Wisconsin-based Red Cross volunteers traveled down to Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida to set up shelters. In all, the organization said it helped open 31 shelters in the affected areas.

They’re not the only ones sending help. Generac Power Systems said their generators are being used by countless families in the affected regions.

“Since [...] Saturday, just in Louisiana alone, we’ve provided over 70,000 hours of backup power which is mind-blowing,” said Generac’s Jake Thomas.

Groups of employees prepared to head down south Tuesday morning with tools, parts, and know-how. Thomas said they would help maintain and repair their’s and competitor generators being used in relief efforts.

The Red Cross said they expect more Wisconsin volunteers will be deployed to the south. Hansen said the organization is just waiting to learn how much help is needed before sending resources down, and he suspects other organizations are doing the same.​