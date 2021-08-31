MASS. - In a stunning development just hours before NFL teams need to make final roster cutdowns before the start of the regular season, the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton, according to a report from The Boston Globe.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe says the team has named rookie Mac Jones the starting quarterback.

Newton re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, incentive laden deal this past offseason after he led the team to a 7-9 record last season. Newton, 32, threw eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts in 2020.

Last week, Newton missed five days of training camp due to a COVID-19 issue, but was the starting quarterback in all three of the Patriots' preseason games.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year's draft, threw for 388 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions during three appearances in the preseason. Jones led Alabama to the 2021 College Football National Championship.

Jones and the Patriots will start their season on Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium against division rival Miami Dolphins.