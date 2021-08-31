Less than two weeks after he stepped down as the host of "Jeopardy!'" Mike Richards will no longer serve as the long-running game show's executive producer, Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday.

Former "Big Bang Theory" and "Blossom" star Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host "Jeopardy!" primetime specials, will step in as the show's first guest host as Sony Pictures Television searches for a new permanent host

Richards, who stepped down as the host of the daily syndicated program a little over a week after he was given the role, will also no longer serve as the executive producer of Wheel of Fortune "effective immediately," according to a note sent to "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff.

"I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy for “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”, wrote in the note.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," Prete continued. "That clearly has not happened."

"Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice," she added. "Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season."

The show rotated through a number of guest hosts after Trebek's passing, including "Good Morning America" hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Richards' announcement came in the wake of a report from The Ringer which resurfaced comments he made on "The Randumb Show," a podcast he hosted in 2013 and 2014.

Claire McNear, who recently authored a book about "Jeopardy!", detailed in her article for The Ringer that Richards "repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women's bodies."

Richards taped one week's worth of shows in one day of filming before stepping down as as host, according to the New York Times. Former "Big Bang Theory" and "Blossom" star Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host "Jeopardy!" primetime specials, will step in as the show's first guest host as Sony Pictures Television searches for a new permanent host.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.