Redington Shores, Fla. — Inside the Seabreeze Island Grill and Bar, it's hard not to smile. It's a place that treats everyone like a friend.

“Welcome, welcome. How is everyone doing today?" says George Aronis, the General Manager, to a group of four who just sat down.

The Tuesday crowd isn't too bad, considering it is slow season. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to make things difficult.

“Things are a little bit challenging, you know?" said Aronis. "For, ya know, the whole staff, and the management. We are trying to do our best.”

The truth is, times remain tough for everyone in the restaurant game.

"As you know, COVID, this last year and a half has affected the hospitality industry the most. So, this extra assistance is going to be very crucial as we move forward," Aronis said.

When the Restaurant Revitalization Fund was approved by Congress, the Seabreeze management applied for it immediately.

Their application was approved, but with so many restaurants across the country applying for the same help, the funds dried up. They are now one of 11,500 pending applications in the state of Florida.

“It would be a tremendous amount of help. I mean planning is so important, and supporting our staff is so important — and staying open for our community for our tourism to prop up the state of Florida. I mean all of it is important," said JT Corrales, Business Development Director, Crabby Bill’s Family Brands.

H.R. 3807 is a bill that could replenish the fund if Congress decides to pass it. To help pressure them into acting faster, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the National Restaurant Association sent a letter. In it, they asked Congress to replenish the fund with $60 billion dollars.

For businesses like Seabreeze, that money would make all the difference.

“With the new variant, it would give us a cushion moving forward," said Aronis.

Keeping customers happy and full would be all the easier for it, he says.