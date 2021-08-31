When you think of the State Fair, you probably think of fried food, loaded drinks and bargain baked potatoes. If you look around a little bit, there are other options and by Day 12, many fairgoers may be looking for lighter fare.

For example, there are grilled kebabs on Restaurant Row. Inside the Eatery, there’s a restaurant called The Green Goddess, with salads, smoothies and fruit cups.

Next door is Strong Hearts Cafe. It serves vegan food — so there’s no meat and no dairy. The owner says that means the foods have fewer calories than traditional versions, and they’re cholesterol free. They are just as delicious and convenient, and you don’t have to follow a vegan diet to enjoy vegan food.

“Strong Hearts does have popular versions of like burgers and wings and things like that, but we also have healthier options like Buffalo tofu sandwich, the grilled veggie wrap,” said Joel Capolongo, the co-owner of Strong Hearts Cafe. “We can make those things into salads. We have a BLT salad that’s on the healthier side.”

Strong Hearts has been at the fair for six years. It’s a great place to try something new.

“For me personally, I love the fast pace of the fair,” said Capolongo. “When the fair is busy just the hustle and bustle of people coming and going. And getting our vegan products in front of people that we probably wouldn’t be able to reach at the restaurant.”

If you try the food here at the fair and want it again, there is a cafe in Syracuse.

If there’s a particular food you’re craving, the State Fair has a food finder. You can search for vendors or dishes and see where to find them on a map.