GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is nothing more welcoming than an ice cream truck in your neighborhood on a scorching hot summer day.

That reason is why the owners of Skeel's Ice Cream Trucks, Keysha and Robert Skeel, have continued to ride around in their ice cream truck after eight years. The Greensboro couple said the pandemic has been surprisingly good for business too.

“Because of COVID we are busier. Because everybody is at home, there was a lot more people at home instead of at work. Kids are at home. Kids weren’t in school last year so that helped," Robert Skeel said.

The Skeel's said their busiest days are Saturdays and Sundays, and they will continue to ride through neighborhoods as long as the weather stays warm.

“We usually say if it’s 60 degrees or warmer, we’ll run. There was one year, a couple years ago, it was almost Christmas time. We saw Christmas ornaments out just because it was so mild," Robert Skeel said.

The ice cream truck also does private parties. For more information, you can visit their website.