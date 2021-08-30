BUFFALO, N.Y. — Their slogan is "More Than Just a Market." With more than seven decades of bringing not only their fresh produce, but neighboring farms’ produce to your table, it was only a matter of time before Braymiller Market planted new roots away from its original Hamburg location.

Those roots are in downtown Buffalo, along Ellicott Street. Spectrum News 1 got a sneak peek inside as final preparations were underway, and learned why Braymiller is really more than just a market.

What You Need To Know Braymiller Market opens Sept. 8 along Ellicott street in downtown Buffalo



Original market dates back to 1941



Specializes in fresh, local produce

Working hard, or hardly working? That’s all a personal perception as Stuart Green and his team gather around a table at the front of the downtown Buffalo Braymiller Market. They are in the final stages of prep, what goes where in the 20,000 square foot building, how much, strategically planning everything.

“Sale items here, behind you that will be the produce side,” Stuart Green, owner of Braymiller Market pointed.

No details were spared, either. Case in point, the live edge slab countertops.

“It’s not cut at all, just the bark is removed,” Green explained.

The space, as Green describes is industrial commercial, with one goal, to keep their grit. Grit that began in Hamburg in 1941, along Gowanda State Road.

“It started with cantaloupe crates and bushel baskets, canvas awnings and whatnot,” Green explained.

Pictures of the once fruit stand, show Buffalo’s wealthy taking a trip to the Southtowns with their chefs to pick out what the market had to offer. Over the years, that all changed after the market was bought by another family, who then sold it to Green.

His roots with the market run deep, too. Green worked here as a teenager.

“It was time to leave my time in corporate America behind me and make the move,” Green said. “I did that about five and half years ago.”

Green has spent the past three years, making this space a reality. You’ll still find fresh local produce, a deli, a bakery and all the healthy essentials. The back part is what Green is really excited about. It’s what sets the downtown space apart from the Hamburg location.

There's a massive cooler, which is kept a cool 50 to 55 degrees. Perfect for keeping those cucumbers, bananas, tomatoes just right. You see, if you put a tomato in the fridge, for example, it messes up the ripening process and more.

There's also a dining mezzanine that looks over the bright, airy space. It’s a space Green never thought was in his future. Now that it is, he just wants it to keep growing.

“To see it be more successful, to see it grow, to see it thrive,” Green said.

Braymiller Market also has a unique way of dealing with food waste. There is a zero-landfill initiative, where whatever can’t be recycled or composted gets taken up to Niagara Falls to be turned into industrial steam.