TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers across the state of Florida will likely see a spike in gas prices, due to Hurricane Ida and its impact on the Gulf Coast supply chain.

What You Need To Know According to AAA, a price hike of 10-20 cents is not out of the question



The extent of the damage to the supply chain wasn't immediately clear



Gas prices Monday in Bradenton ranged from $2.89 to $3.15



According to AAA, a price hike of 10-20 cents is not out of the question. The area of the Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ida made landfall is home to oil rigs, refineries and ports that are a major part of the fuel supply chain. The majority of gasoline in Florida is sourced from refineries in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

OPIS, the Oil Price Information Service, Hurricane Ida took about 13% of total US refining capacity offline. This includes 9 refineries with 2,379,000 b/d refinery capacity.

More than 90% of offshore oil rigs within the Gulf of Mexico were shut down and then evacuated before the storm hit - which accounts to about 15% of production nationwide. The Colonial Pipeline was also shut down on Sunday as a precaution.

As of Monday afternoon, the extent of the damage to the supply chain isn’t clear. Once the storm has passed the impacted facilities will be inspected and gradually come back online.

Typically a Category 4 storm could mean it could take more than three weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week, AAA reported.

“If there’s a big direct hit and it really impacts operations for the next 4-8 weeks or so, we are going to see our supply going much lower to our demand,” explained Seckin Ozkul, Director of Supply Chain Innovation for the University of South Florida.

As of Monday evening, gas prices in a one mile stretch of SR-64 in Bradenton were all over the place and ranged from $2.89 to $3.15 a gallon.

