CANTON, N.C. — Businesses along the Pigeon River in Canton are still trying to clean up after Tropical Storm Fred flooded the area.

Now, on top of the recovery effort, they’re having to prepare for the rain Ida could bring too.

Pigeon River Outfitters is an outdoor recreation business offering tubing, kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing.

When Fred came, the business lost more than half of its equipment and closed down for the foreseeable future.

Manager Rebecca McMahan was in disbelief coming in the next day to see all of the destruction.

“All of our tubes and boats that were inside the fence and some of them got out,” McMahan said. The water increased so much that it rose above the fence, destroying it.

McMahan loves the river. She grew up playing in it as a child, but she has witnessed just what it can do.

“Our whole office washed away at some point through the night,” McMahan said. “We just put it in the beginning of this year.” The new office was equipped with a security and computer system inside – all was lost. They haven’t been able to recover it or even find where it washed up.

All of the reservations they had booked up until the middle of September have had to be canceled.

Additionally, none of the employees are getting paid right now with the business seeing no income coming in. The cleaning that’s been done by herself and others is on a volunteer basis.

“This is my only job, I mean I’ve got kids, but the business, it's kind of my baby too. I have been here with him [owner] since he opened," McMahan said. She can’t imagine working anywhere else.

They were working hard to get back open as soon as they can, but more rain from Ida further delays that from happening. The rain can impact debris clean up from the river and potentially cause more damage to businesses.

“We definitely don't want another repeat of what happened last,” McMahan said. “With what little we do have we'd like to keep.”

Their two shuttle buses are being stored elsewhere along with a trailer of what tubes they have left. Usually, all the equipment is stored on the grounds.

“Never in a million years would I have thought that the water would have been so high that they [tubes] were coming over the top of the fence,” McMahan said. They lost more than half of their hundred or so tubes. Some of them were just purchased this year.

McMahan is bungee cording whatever she can to secure and lock down what can’t be brought inside. She’s just hoping for the best.

Reopening before the season ends is looking difficult, McMahan said.

“There’s so much debris in the river. There's huge trees, houses — I mean it swept away houses,” McMahan said. “I'd hate to have to find another job, but unless something changes until he's able to reopen I might have to. “

Though the timeline for reopening the business is unclear, McMahan is certain it’s not a matter of if they come back but when.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the business recover and to get some of the employees paid during the shutdown.

