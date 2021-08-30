AUGUSTA — Maine's largest utility will have a new president starting next month.

Central Maine Power said it has appointed company veteran Joseph Purington as president and chief executive officer. Purington started his career with CMP in 1987 and is expected to start his new role at the end of September.

CMP executive chairman David Flanagan said he will move into a senior advisory role once Purington takes over. Flanagan helped lead the search for the new president.

Purington worked for CMP for almost 30 years before joining Eversource New Hampshire in 2014. He became president of New Hampshire operations for Eversource in January 2020.

CMP faces "new challenges in helping Maine realize its clean energy future, and I can’t wait to get started,” Purington said.