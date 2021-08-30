HAMPDEN — A Maine firm will benefit from a federal plan to boost renewable biofuels around the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand availability of the biofuels by more than 800 million gallons per year. Foster Holdings of Hampden is slated to receive more than $50,000 as part of the effort.

The USDA said it's looking to increase biofuel availability in 23 states, including Maine.

The money “will help significantly increase the use of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products and prioritize climate-smart solutions that will help rural America build back better,” the agency said.

Foster Holdings will use its grant to create infrastructure to expand sales and use of renewable fuels, USDA said. The project will contribute more than 3 million more gallons of biofuel per year, the agency said.