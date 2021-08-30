Hate crimes in the U.S. rose to their highest levels in more than a decade in 2020, according to data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday.
According to the FBI, there 7,554 hate crime incidents involving 10,528 victims in 2020 — a year which saw a global pandemic and subsequent economic hardship, as well as an incredibly polarizing presidential election.
Hate crimes rose 6% from 2019, per the FBI data.
Of that figure, nearly 62% were targeted because of the offenders’ race or ethnicity bias, while just over 20% were targeted because of the offenders’ bias toward sexual orientation, according to the report.
Data showed that there were 2,775 anti-Black incidents, an increase from more than 1,900 in 2019, and incidents targeting Asians rose to 274 from around 160 the year prior.
In 2020, 28.3% of hate crimes occurred in or near residences, nearly 20% took place on roads, streets, alleys or highways, 6.5% occurred at schools or colleges, and 3.6% took place in houses of worship.
More than 15,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide submitted data for the report. Advocates say that hate crime statistics are vastly underreported.
