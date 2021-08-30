COLUMBUS, Ohio — The story of the 1913 great flood has been passed on from generation to generation.

“In March of 1913, there was a massive flood. And . . . west Columbus and Franklinton was significantly impacted by it. When you look at specifically what happened in this area, you had two homes on the property and you can see here in the picture where the two homes were basically destroyed. They were over on their side,” Chakeyla Anderson.

This large mural painted on the side of Bottom's Up Coffee at 1069 W. Broad St. in the Columbus neighborhood of Franklinton is a reminder of the fateful three-day period where more than 90 people lost their lives.

“You'll see a lot of people that want to take pictures outside by the mural,” said Anderson, the owner of Bottom's Up Coffee.

Franklinton was known as the Bottoms for its low elevation near the Scioto River.

While one picture can be worth a thousand words, Anderson sees not only devastation but determination as well.

“It's eerie but then also makes you think about all the wonderful things that can be done after such a disaster. And if you look through some of the pictures you just see the community coming together and that's the same spirit you see in Franklinton today,” said Anderson.

Anderson, who is originally from Houston, and the second owner of Bottom's Up Coffee, said she will continue to be the neighborhood curator of history and relish that role.

“You should always know the history and keep that. And so there's not any thoughts about changing what's the mural or the history that came along with it,” said Anderson.

In 1914, the building that houses Bottom's Up Coffee, located at 1069 W. Broad St. in the Columbus neighborhood of Franklinton. was reopened as a post office.

Bottom's Up also has a social mission to reduce infant mortality.