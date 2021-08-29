Students are returning back to campus all across the country, many for the very first time. Like so many other families, packing is underway at the Gottung house in Clifton Park.

The days are ticking down and the living room is filling up, as Lindsay heads off to college for the first time. She’s preparing to move three hours away, to the University of Rhode Island.

“Me and my friends have been talking about that a lot, it just went by so fast. We talked about it and we had a countdown, and it was like ‘five months until college.’ Now one of my friends is leaving tomorrow,” said the soon-to-be freshman.

And while her mom, Denise, makes sure she checks off every item on their packing list, nerves are something she can’t pack away.

“It’s scary, you wonder what they are, are they back to their dorm safe, are they with a good group of friends, are they going to be with people that will look out for them?” said Denise.

Which is why it’s more than just the moving boxes that’s preparing Lindsay for her freshman year. She’s been studying Taekwondo for the past decade. But, Adirondack Taekowndo women’s self defense class, is one of her most important yet.

"I’ve done Taekwondo for 10 years, so I’m familiar with how to protect myself. But, obviously, I haven’t been in a situation like that, and I hope to never have to be in a situation like that,” said Lindsay.

When Lindsay steps foot on campus, her chances of being exposed to violence rises. Undergraduate women are three times more likely to experience violence, which often times goes unreported.

“I know it’s upsetting that we have to have that in our world today, but we do. And so, I think there’s different variables and they have to protect themselves differently than guys do,” said Denise.

Adirondack Taekowndo owner and Master instructor Michael Yuhasz knows just how important it is to prepare the incoming students.

“These things don’t even come to mind and so bringing awareness to the opportunities to defend yourself, God forbid if you need to, but at least to have that mindset that when you go away- this isn’t always safe,” Yuhasz said.

It’s also personal for him, as his daughter also attends university.

“Regardless of whether they’re blackbelts or whatever the case may be, you want to make sure your children are prepared for whatever may happen, God forbid,” he added.

Yuhasz says it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. When walking or traveling alone, do not have distractions like phones or earbuds and make eye contact with people. He says don’t be afraid to speak up when you feel uncomfortable and fight back against your attacker.

“She can feel more confident in herself if she’s on campus, I think that’s the most important thing. We’re so many miles away that we can’t be there so if she feels confident and she has the skills she can protect herself,” said Denise.

As the pile of boxes inside the Gottung house grows, so does the confidence Lindsay has to have an enjoyable and safe college experience

“I’ve done Taekowndo for so long, I know a little bit of what to look out for more to, which makes me feel a lot better when I go," added Lindsay.