CINCINNATI — Starting a business in the midst of a pandemic can be a risky move. For one local jazz and wine bar in Cincinnati, that decision is paying off.

Bar manager Fabio Estrada is mixing up some of his favorite cocktails and pouring out success at Nostalgia Wine and Jazz Lounge, a startup business Spectrum News 1 introduced to you one year ago.

Estrada said it’s been a lot of fun growing the business over the first year, and his favorite part is building connections with customers.

“Honestly I like the people that come in,” Estrada said. “We get some really good guests that come in here and a lot of them return.”

Flash-forward 365 days later, Nostalgia is celebrating its first anniversary. Because for many small businesses, the struggles of the pandemic have presented unique challenges.

“The uncertainty of it has probably been the most stressful part,” Estrada said. “But you know we’ve been fortunate enough to make it thus far.”

Twenty percent of small businesses don’t make it past year one, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

Co-owner Damon Jones said Nostalgia only has its patrons to thank for making it this far.

“We’re grateful to the greater Cincinnati community,” Jones said. “They’ve welcomed us with open arms and frankly business has been better than expected.”

Back at the bar, Estrada said moving into year two, Nostalgia is just looking to build on the momentum they’ve gained so far by doing things like expanding their live music series that launched on Aug. 20.

“Hopefully we can keep surprising them with different events and they’ll continuously enjoy the space as much as we do,” Estrada said.