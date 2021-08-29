WORCESTER, MASS. - Local cannabis shop 'New Dia' has announced a partnership with international cannabis brand Cookies.

The two held a grand opening Saturday on Cambridge Street in Worcester. It's the first-ever Cookies storefront on the east coast. The location will offer unique strains of cannabis. Hundreds lined the street to get into the building. New Dia says the partnership will help them continue their mission as one of the first economic empowerment applicants in the state, and create employment opportunities in the community. The founder of Cookies attended the opening to enjoy the energy and excitement in Worcester.

"Historic. It's incredible," said rapper and entrepreneur Berner. "The energy is so pure and so real, and people are excited to have us here. We're definitely looking to open up all through the east coast. A lot more locations in Mass, but this was the first one we could lock in for recreational. I'm glad we did it here. It's special, it's really special."

Berner walked up and down the long line to thank people for coming and sign autographs. The location will be open seven days a week.