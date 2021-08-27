Portland to offer bicycle-sharing program citywide starting next summer

After several tries, the city of Portland is finally about to begin a bicycle-sharing program citywide, with a pilot of 200 bikes beginning next spring.

The city has selected Michigan-based Tandem Mobility to launch a local pilot program in June 2022.



Nell Donaldson, Portland’s director of special projects, said the city first began work on the program after a feasibility study nearly 10 years ago on the subject.

“We’ve been talking about diversifying our mobility options in the city for a long time,” she said.

It’s taken a few tries, with a false start five years ago and a new request for proposals delayed by the pandemic, but now Donaldson said the city is ready to proceed.



Keli Hoyt-Rupert, founder and CEO of Tandem Mobility, said the proposal is still being fine-tuned, but at the moment the city will get 150 traditional manual bicycles and 50 “e-bikes,” or bicycles with electronic mechanisms to assist in pedaling.

“It’s a little of both,” she said.

Riders will pay up front to unlock the bike, then return it when done. Hoyt-Rupert said some bikes will be attached to a bike rack, while others will be parked in designated areas with a special ring lock on the frame that immobilizes the rear wheel.

Hoyt-Rupert said the estimated annual cost of $550,000 to run the program will be paid for by rider fees and corporate sponsorships.

The concept of bike shares is not a new one. Tandem Mobility already runs 14 other similar programs nationwide, offering more than 600 bikes across the country. The largest single project the company runs, Hoyt-Rupert said, is in Wichita, Kansas, which started in December 2020 and currently offers 200 bikes in an area serving 400,000 people. Portland marks the first major city location for the company in New England, she said.

Hoyt-Rupert said bike-sharing programs are very popular in Europe, China and Japan, in part because of a more bicycle-friendly culture and the presence of more amenities such as bike racks, bike lanes and multi-use paths. She said she hopes that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill currently working its way through Congress will include more of these amenities.

The pandemic may also be playing a role in the increased popularity of bike-sharing, Hoyt-Rupert said, because people saw fewer cars clogging major roadways and began craving being outdoors.

“People are beginning to see the value of getting out of cars,” she said.

Donaldson said she also believes the program will boost tourism.

“This just provides a way for them to get around,” she said.

Donaldson pointed to the environmental benefits of bike-sharing.



“As a state, our transportation emissions are the biggest contributor to climate change,” she said.

In late 2020, the cities of Portland and South Portland drafted the joint One Climate Future plan, which sets short- and long-term goals for both cities to become more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

According to Maine Won’t Wait, a similar plan produced on a statewide level by the Maine Climate Council, transportation alone represents 54% of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.