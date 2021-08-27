U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus but believe China’s leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

What You Need To Know U.S. intelligence agencies are split on the origin of COVID-19, according to an unclassified summary of a review ordered by President Joe Biden



Four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human, while a fifth believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab



Intelligence agencies believe China’s leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic



Biden, who ordered the 90-day review in May, pledged that "our efforts to understand the origins of this pandemic will not rest"

According to an unclassified summary, four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human. A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab. Analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon.

"After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19," the report read. "All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident."

China’s refusal to fully cooperate with U.S. and international investigations of the virus has hampered reviews of the virus’ origins. The Director of National Intelligence said Friday that China “continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information, and blame other countries including the United States.”

The cause of the coronavirus remains an urgent public health and security concern worldwide. In the U.S., many conservatives have accused Chinese scientists of developing COVID-19 in a lab and allowing it to leak. The scientific consensus remains that the virus most likely migrated from animals in what’s known as a zoonotic transmission.

China’s foreign ministry attacked the U.S. investigation ahead of the report’s release. Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general, said at a briefing for foreign journalists that “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S.”

“If they want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China,” he said.

Biden in May ordered a 90-day review of what the White House said was an initial finding leading to “two likely scenarios”: an animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak. The White House said then that two agencies in the 18-member intelligence community leaned toward the hypothesis of a transmission in nature and another agency leaned toward a lab leak.

In a statement, Biden said that "our efforts to understand the origins of this pandemic will not rest."

"We will do everything we can to trace the roots of this outbreak that has caused so much pain and death around the world, so that we can take every necessary precaution to prevent it from happening again," Biden continued.

Biden also critiziced China for working "to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing" information crucial to determining the origin of COVID-19.

"The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them," Biden said. "Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world. Pandemics do not respect international borders, and we all must better understand how COVID-19 came to be in order to prevent further pandemics."

"Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People’s Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it," Biden said.

Biden went on to say that the U.S. "will continue working with like-minded partners" around the globe to press China to cooperate with the World Health Organization's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, and will lobby China "adhere to scientific norms and standards, including sharing information and data from the earliest days of the pandemic, protocols related to biosafety, and information from animal populations."

"We must have a full and transparent accounting of this global tragedy," Biden pledged. "Nothing less is acceptable."

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday did not identify which agencies supported either hypothesis. But it noted some of the same hurdles facing the World Health Organization and scientists worldwide: a lack of clinical samples and data from the earliest cases of COVID-19. Beijing’s cooperation would most likely be needed to make further progress, the office said.

In conducting the review, intelligence agencies consulted with allied nations and experts outside of government. An epidemiologist was brought into the National Intelligence Council, a group of senior experts that consults the head of the intelligence community.