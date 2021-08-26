ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Owen Kirby, a fellow with the University of Central Florida's Global Perspectives and International Initiatives program, is keeping a close eye on in the situation in Afghanistan

He has worked in Afghanistan both in and outside government for 20 years



Tuesday's attacks in Kabul will make it more difficult for U.S. allies to get out of the country, he said

He has worked with natives and fellow Americans in the country for more than 20 years, and said what he's seeing in Kabul is extremely concerning.

“Clearly the situation on the ground in Kabul is very tense," he said. "We have seen, reported two explosions and complex attacks around the airport perimeter just today."

Kirby said he visited Kabul at the beginning of the month and had stayed very close to at least one of Thursday's suicide bomber attacks.

“It was reported a hotel was a target in the second attack today, and that happened to be the hotel that I stayed at in the first week of August," he said.

With the situation unfolding right now, it really hits home for Kirby.

He’s worked with both Americans and Afghan people there, having served in a number roles in-and-outside government work. He was the U.S. governance adviser for the State Department in the Kandahar Province focusing on good governance and rule of law.

“I have known and worked with Afgans over a 20 year period, we encouraged Afgans to — Afghan woman in particular — to embrace education, and opportunities in the workforce,” Kirby said.

He said he knows a number people that are trying to get out.

“(There is) a heroic effort underway right now, both in and outside of government, to actually to provide a sort of lifeline to our old friends and partners,” Kirby said.

Kirby said there are a lot of good people there he hopes can get out, but doing that may be more challenging considering the recent attacks.

“The situation today and the two attacks are clearly going to change the dynamic, and it's going to make it much more difficult for Afgans — in particular who worked with the United States either as interpreters or on project funded by the United States — for them to access the airport for evacuation,” he said.