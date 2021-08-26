HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Rescue 22 Foundation is running a donation challenge until September 1. The Florida-based nonprofit trains service dogs for veterans across the country. All donations, up to $22,000, will be matched between now and September 1.

Steve Grewell is an army veteran who lives in Seffner. He received his service dog, Saber, through Rescue 22 Foundation a few years ago.

"To see the effects these dogs have on veterans, it’s amazing. It really is. I keep saying amazing because it is,” said Grewell.

Grewell served in Afghanistan in 2001. He had five combat deployments and 46 deployments overall. He transitioned out of the Army in 2020.

Now he owns his own business called Compressed Adventures. He’s a diving instructor. Each day, Grewell has Saber by his side. He says the dog has made a huge difference in his life.

“He helps keep me on task. If I start to go into my own little world, he helps bring me back,” said Grewell.

There are 10 veterans on the Rescue 22 Foundation waiting list right now. Another 16 veterans are waiting to get on that list.

One of the veterans on the waiting list is Jordan Leitsch who served in Afghanistan. He joined the Marine Corps right out of high school and later became a combat instructor. He now lives in Wisconsin.

He developed a condition in his legs during his time serving. One of them had to be amputated. He’s looking forward to getting a service dog, to help him physically and mentally.

“You all of a sudden get that anxiety attack for no apparent reason and feel like you just need to leave the room and escape, that dog is there regardless to help that veteran 24/7," said Leitsch.

If you would like to donate to Rescue 22 Foundation, click here.