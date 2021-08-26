CINCINNATI – A pair of local foundations are providing $5,000 grants to help small businesses owned by women, veterans and minorities overcome the challenges of COVID-19.

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber Foundation announced Thursday that it is continuing its relief program in partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation. The organizations will provide $75,000 in total grant funding to up to 13 businesses. To be eligible, a company must have less than $1 million in annual revenues and fewer than 100 employees.

Applications are due by Sept. 17.

Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, called the program “critically important” to helping small businesses, many of which are under-resourced due to the challenges of the last year-and-a-half.

“The Chamber remains fully committed to supporting the region’s small business community especially in a season when business owners are still experiencing the economic strain of the pandemic,” she said.

“Our small business customers, which are a foundation of our communities, continue to struggle as the pandemic persists,” added Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. She said the goal of the program is to help these businesses succeed.

The two foundations also gave out $75,000 in relief grants last year. During that round, 14 local businesses received grants in various increments, up to $10,000.

One of those recipients was Wave Pool, a women-operated nonprofit business in Camp Washington. Beyond being an art center, Wave Pool hosts a social enterprise managed and led by immigrants and refugee women. It's called The Welcome Project.

Executive Director Cal Cullen said the funds helped Wave Pool provide fresh produce and shelf-stable goods to the community.

“This grant allowed us to stay afloat during the COVID crisis and more than stay afloat, it enabled us to continue to run programs. We transitioned our grocery market into a food pantry during that time, so this grant helped us do that and keep our staff employed,” she said.

Wave Pool has four full-time employees.

Funds can be used for various operational costs such as payroll support, mortgage payments and any other debt obligations. Funds can also go toward legal or technical assistance for small businesses in navigating new federal and state programs, the Chamber said.

For more information on grant eligibility and how to apply, go to www.cincinnatichamber.com/DukeFund.