Fourteen Maine organic dairy farms will lose their contracts with an international buyer next year, prompting Gov. Janet Mills to announce assistance to the farms.

“This is a devastating setback for Maine’s organic dairy community and these fourteen farms in particular,” Mills and Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said in a press release. “We will work diligently to help those who will be losing their contracts.”

The administration said Danone, a company based in France that buys milk and other products from Maine organic dairy farmers, notified the farms that their contracts will end in August 2022. The company also ended contracts with farmers in New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.

To address the problem, Mills and Beal said they plan to contact the state’s congressional delegation and industry stakeholders to form a working group to find short- and long-term strategies to help support Maine’s dairy industry.

“Every dairy farm in Maine is important to our state and to our economy,” Mills and Beal said.