AUGUSTA - A new 49-seat wine bar could be coming to one of Augusta’s struggling neighborhoods.

Developers Tobias Parkhurst and James Bass will ask the Augusta City Council on Thursday to sell them a long-abandoned building on Canal Street at the base of the city’s Sand Hill Neighborhood for $1. The brick building is the last remaining structure of the Edwards Mill, the rest of which burned in 1989.

The co-founders of two other popular Augusta eateries hope to revitalize the city’s struggling Sand Hill neighborhood with the purchase of this abandoned building on Canal Street. (Photo by Susan Cover of Spectrum News Maine)

The powerhouse structure is a 1,750 sq. ft. two-story building that will need new floors, windows and entrances, according to a proposal set to be reviewed by council. In their pitch, the developers describe Augusta’s revitalization as “real and sustainable,” noting that since 2016, the downtown has added 11 new restaurants/bars/coffeehouses or candy shops, five new professional offices and 52 new market-rate apartments.

Parkhurst and Bass are co-founders of Cushnoc Brewing Co., a popular microbrewery downtown, and State Lunch, a restaurant that was recently named the best new restaurant in Maine by DownEast Magazine.

The developers estimate their newest project will cost between $750,000 to $1.5 million.

The proposal is consistent with a council goal set earlier this year to stimulate development in the Sand Hill neighborhood.

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion about the proposal.

 