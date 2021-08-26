A grassroots effort to help boost funds for a community recreation program starts with a single bottle, a nickel and neighborhood love. A community night out in South Syracuse is a powerful thing. But while most were soaking in the summer night, Jerrica Pizarro Lopez was on another mission.

“Is that a bottle? Can I take it?” she asked, fundraising for the local parks, recreation program, five cents at a time.

It's something she very recently started, but sees it going for quite some time.

“Everything I could grab for these kids,” she noted. “Anything helps these kids go a long way."

And those cans, bottles and other recyclables heading back are going to a powerful cause in this community, where they've seen recent rashes of violence and crime, and something as simple as football and cheerleading goes to combat that.

“The friendship, family—they get lot of things through sports.” added Pizaro Lopez. “[My son] gets a lot of structure, especially from the football teams so that helps out that, like, really big.”

And while this effort is starting off with one mother on a mission. It's a growing. It's sure to be a growing community effort.

“All of us should be our children, as a community, and I have the kids helped me out to tell the kids they got keep the park clean,” she said.

And on this specific summer evening a slow start. became worth the multiple laps around the park, to see who could help and momentum will build. Maybe one of the only times ‘nickel and diming’ is good.

Pizaro Lopez has no end in site for the fundraising. As far as she’s concerned as long as people have recyclables, she’ll keep raising funds for the Kirk park recreation program.