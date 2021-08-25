TAMPA, Fla. — Even with the COVID Delta variant, people are still traveling, especially to the Tampa Bay area, and the Tampa International Airport is hosting its largest hiring event ever to fill positions.

What You Need To Know Tampa International Airport hosting its largest hiring event Wednesday



The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



33 airport companies are looking to hire, with 950 positions to fill



Applicants need to two forms of ID to be hired on the spot

Airport officials said they’re looking to fill 950 positions at Wednesday’s hiring event. In total, 33 airport companies are looking to hire, including the airlines.

Travelers say they have noticed changes in service at the airport since the pandemic.

“It's a little inconvenient, but most spots that were closed before noon, I think Hard Rock and PF Changs, that's always closed, but it's not too bad,” said Josh King.

Josh is traveling with his family from Massachusetts, and he said it’s weird to walk through the airport and see a lot of restaurants and shops closed.

Airport officials said travel rebounded at a rate thats hard to keep up with, and now they need to staff back up to pre-pandemic levels.

This is the largest job fair the airport has EVER had!! We’ll have all the details, live tomorrow morning on @BN9 starting at 5am https://t.co/4prCqV4vST — Fallon Silcox (@FallonSilcox) August 24, 2021

“Our growth is stronger than the growth at other airports across the country, faster than the average growth and we're really just trying to ramp up to meet our passenger needs,” said Danny Valentine, Tampa International Airport.

The hiring event is from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Applicants should bring two forms of identification to be hired on the spot.