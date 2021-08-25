OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nancy Batista is settling into a new home, works full time, is the mother of two and is expecting baby number three. All that makes for a very busy morning.

“It’ll take us maybe 10-15 minutes to get ready in the morning and that’s because he helps me a lot,” she said.

But Nancy has one more thing on her plate to worry about these next few days, digital learning. Her son Anthony Batista, a fifth grader at Celebration K-8, is getting ready for school, except school is happening at home.

Celebration K-8 has closed for the remainder of the week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the school.

“Almost half of everyone at the school has been quarantined due to COVID,” Anthony said.

Last week, Celebration K-8 had 247 students in quarantine and 52 positive cases out of 1,600 students who are enrolled.

The Osceola County School District said they resprayed the campus with a 90-day barrier as a precaution and that all the COVID cleaning protocols are being strictly followed.

Anthony said he wasn't crazy about the setup, but understood why he had to learn from home for a few days.

“I prefer to be on campus,” he said. “But if it means that everybody gets to be safe and no one has COVID, then I will be at home.”

The school blames the spike on an open house that happened August 10th.

“More than 80% of the people that were there were not wearing a mask, and their kids were not wearing a mask,” Nancy said.

Safety is important for the Batistas. It’s been nearly a year since Nancy lost her uncle Juan Carlos Sosa — who was a janitor at Celebration K-8 — to coronavirus. For Nancy the shutdown hits close to home, especially since she thinks her uncle's death could have been prevented.

Nancy said she wants the current 30-day mask mandate in the Osceola County School District to last a good deal longer.

“So, my only hope is that people start taking this more seriously and start using the mask appropriately as recommended per the CDC,” she said.

Osceola schools’ mask mandate with the option to opt-out runs through Oct. 4.

The Department of Health will offer drive-thru COVID testing for Celebration K-8 students, staff, and family members living in the same household on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person classes are expected to resume at the school on Monday.