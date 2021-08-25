ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials say they have seen measurable progress in the week since the Orlando Utilities Commission, the city of Orlando and other local municipalities pleaded with customers to limit certain water use to help out hospitals.

Water usage is down 10% and in the last few days, some liquid oxygen shipments have arrived, said OUC spokesman Tim Trudell.

“It’s not a OUC didn’t plan ahead type situation — it is a massive global pandemic," he said. "We’re trying to get through if we have help. This is an unprecedented event.

"For 25 years, we’ve processed water the same way. It’s a supply chain issue, that’s what we’re dealing with."



Though there are different ways to treat water so it’s drinkable, including using lots of chlorine, OUC relies upon ozone generation, which uses liquid oxygen; a commodity that is also in great demand at hospitals for the treatment of COVID patients.

With the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a decrease in shipments of liquid oxygen, treating the area's potable water has been a challenge.

Reclaimed water has been seen as an alternative for some customer uses, but the idea comes with its own challenges.

However, making the switch to using for lawn irrigation reclaimed water — typically waste water that has been treated to level, yet non-potable standards — is not a simple task.



Seminole County, for example, treats around 4.5 million gallons of wastewater per day, 91% of which is used by just 4,000 customers.

But, they have 44,000 residential customers.

It takes somewhere between three to four single-family homes connected to a central sewer to produce enough water for one home to irrigate with reclaimed water, explained Terrence McCue, Director of Seminole County's Environmental Services Department.



Not to mention, retrofitting entire neighborhoods with separate pipes would be costly.

Per OUC's Trudell, around 7,000 water customers are billed for reclaimed water out of 140,000.

Since irrigation has the biggest impact upon water, amounting to 40% of usage in Central Florida, the utility's plea continues to focus on encouraging customers to conserve, but not necessarily make the switch to an untenable method.

In the meantime, OUC will continue to hope for new shipments of liquid oxygen to start arriving steadily.



“Fortunately we have had shipments come in the last couple of days," Trudell said. "It’s not the level we like — we'd like to get ten trucks a week. We’re not seeing that.

"But, it’s enough that if we continue to conserve and we get shipments, we should be OK.”