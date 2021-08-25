MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be nominated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, White House officials confirmed to Spectrum News 1 today.

FUN FACT: the country of Luxembourg (998 mi²) is geographically smaller than Milwaukee County (1,189 mi²). — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) August 25, 2021

Barrett still needs Senate confirmation to serve, but the White House issued a statement with Barrett, a Democrat, saying he’s proud to be nominated and looks forward to serving. Until then, he said, he will remain as mayor.

In a statement, the White House noted Barrett's previous roles as a five-term member of the House of Representatives, a Wisconsin state Senator and Representative and his leadership role as the chair of the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative, where he led both Canadian and U.S. officials. He is the "longest-serving big city mayor" and has held his current position since 2004.

According to the City Charter, Cavalier Johnson would temporarily take over as mayor if Barrett announces he accepts the ambassadorship.

Barrett is expected to deliver a statement about the nomination today at 4 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.