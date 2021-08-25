JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin is now helping house several refugees from Afghanistan.

Fort McCoy, in Monroe County, is one of the places across the country working to help these refugees. This includes special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other people at risk. More refugees are expected to be arriving in the coming days as well.

Spectrum News 1 talked with Terry Whipple the Executive Director of the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation about how the refugees could help boost the economy in Wisconsin. Overall, Whipple stresses that Wisconsinites need to stay optimistic.

“We’ve already been following what different procurement opportunities are coming out of Fort McCoy and getting those to our businesses so they can react and maybe participate,” said Whipple.

The last time Fort McCoy served as a refugee center was in 1980, when it housed 14,000 Cubans.