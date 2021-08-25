NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina staple is doubling down on sweet treats for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Krispy Kreme customers who show proof of vaccination can already get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year. Now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine, the business is sweetening the deal.

Starting Monday, the chain is giving away two doughnuts a day to people who can prove they've gotten the shots. They're even making heart-shaped ones to celebrate.

The incentive will last until September 5.