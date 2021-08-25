TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A northern Florida judge set closing arguments for 10:15 a.m. Thursday and said he aimed to deliver his ruling Friday morning in a parents’ lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban against school mask mandates.

Judge John Cooper of Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit told attorneys at the end of the third and final day of testimony Wednesday that he planned to rule at 10 a.m. Friday but would let them know if he needed more time.

“Whatever the result in this case," he said, "I think we could suggest to the Supreme Court if they want to know how to try a case really fast that this might be a good case study on how to do it.”

Cooper declared in the initial hearing two weeks ago that he planned to move and rule quickly in the “expedited case.”

“So that’s pretty good, I think,” he said during Wednesday’s hearing on Zoom.

The lawsuit, brought by parents who live in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Alachua counties, claims the governor's order preventing school districts from requiring masks violates Florida’s constitution.

The suit names DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education as defendants.

DeSantis maintains that school districts should leave it up to parents to decide whether their children wear masks in classrooms. Most Florida districts have left the question of masks optional.

But in defiance of the governor’s order, school districts in Sarasota and Leon counties in recent days joined Hillsborough, Alachua, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in requiring students to wear masks.

Then on Tuesday, Orange County Public Schools did likewise, approving a 60-day mask mandate for everyone from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.