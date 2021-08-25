FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sam Villamizar of Sunrise Paddleboards starts most of his days waxing paddleboards to prepare for his day spent on the waters on jet ski tours.

Across the docks, off the canals of Fort Lauderdale, Villamizar suits up and fuels up jet skis.

He does all that to get ready for a 007 Millionaire Row Jet Ski Adventures tour. Guides take visitors through the twisting and turning canals of the beach town.

It is just one of the numerous tours Sunrise Paddleboard has to offer, in addition to its rentals.

“I'm going to see if I can find that manatee that was over here," Villamizar said as took a Millionaire’s Row tour out on to the waters.

On 90-minute thrill rides, guides will provide a look at the history and, of course, the homes and unique architecture that make up the Fort Lauderdale area.

“Last year, the most expensive yacht that came in here was $200 million dollars….so some pretty cool sites to see,” Villamizar said.

One of the spots the tour shows off is a place many locals call little Venice.

“Just the luck of the draw,” Villamizar said. “You can see dolphins out there, see sea turtles, manatees…. It's cool to have that element of surprise out there makes each tour unique.”