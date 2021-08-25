OOSTBURG, Wis. — A Southeastern Wisconsin plastics molder is hiring dozens of new employees.

Dutchland Plastics in Oostburg is busy.

“We make big, hollow plastic parts,” said Dutchland CEO Raka Rao. “Yeti coolers, for example, or kayaks, canoes, furniture, big tanks.”

Their team of about 130 includes Tim Sheahan.

“I've been here 27 years. I have a lot of good friends on the floor,” Sheahan said. “It makes the job a lot easier when you're enjoying spending time with the people you work with.”

His favorite part of his work is when he’s assigned to make a new product.

“When we have something new that comes in, now I have to figure out how this needs to be done,” he said. “That's the extra challenge. I really enjoy it.”

He enjoys it so much that he got his three kids in on it too.

“They all worked here through their college years, during their summer breaks and their holidays, just to help pay for college,” Sheahan said. “It's been a great company for myself and my family.”

Rao said some of their biggest clients are swamped right now, keeping Dutchland swamped too.

“The kayak business is booming … [people] want to get outdoors,” he said. “The backyard product line, coolers, kayaks, patio furniture. We see a lot of uptick in demand for those.”

That’s led the company to need dozens of more employees. They need 30-40 more people.

Sheahan said he gets just as much out of his job as he puts into it.

“If you can show up every day and work hard and do your best, wherever you go, you'll succeed,” he said.

Applicants don’t need previous training in manufacturing, they can get an education on the job.

To learn more, click here.