ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A couple is bringing the first direct composting service to the Triad.

What You Need To Know

Food scraps and yard waste accounts for nearly 30% of what we throw away but could be used as compost, according to the Environmental Protection Agency

Brittany Peters and Richard Raggi own Sun and Soil Farm in Madison, where they sell their produce at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro

The couple started a direct composting business to serve customers in the Triad

Brittany Peters and Richard Raggi own Sun and Soil Farm in Madison. They strive to be eco-friendly and wanted to make it easier for other families to be environmentally conscious as well. Food scraps and yard waste accounts for nearly 30% of what we throw away but could be used as compost, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I don’t think anyone wants to send stuff to landfills, but right now there’s not really a better option,” Peters said.

Peters and Raggi typically bring harvests from their farm to the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro every Saturday.

This year, they added on a composting service for customers. People can get a recyclable bucket to fill with food scraps, cardboard and other organic recyclable materials. When it’s full, they bring it back to Peters and Raggi at the farmer’s market. Then, the couple brings the scraps home and adds them to their composting section.

The food scraps are mixed with leaves and other plant matter. As the mixture breaks down, with the help of some worms, nutrient-rich dirt is left behind. The couple uses it for their garden beds, and they bring what they grow back to the farmer’s market.

“Adding these nutrients back into the soil is what makes things really grow quickly,” Raggi said.

More than 10 families are consistently composting their waste with Sun and Soil Farm.

Starting the program costs $15, and returning full buckets and picking up a new one is $3.

Peters and Raggi, originally from Chicago, thought this would be a great way to help others get involved in composting.

“The whole reason we’re doing all of this is because we really care about our planet. Just being able to help other families, is really important to us,” Peters said.

While there are a few composting services across the state, Peters and Raggi’s is the first to serve customers directly in the Triad. For more information, visit their page here.