TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is set to announce a vaccine mandate for all city employees.

Mayor Jane Castor will announce the move Wednesday.

Castor, who said employees will be given a reasonable amount of time to get their shot, sent an email to city employees reading:

"Over the course of the last 18 months we have all done so much to combat this pandemic and keep our city up and running, but the unprecedented spread of this virus demands that we do more to protect ourselves, each other and the community."

This is a developing story and additional details will be provided as they become available.