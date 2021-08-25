WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is helping its community with a new coffee shop.

What You Need To Know

In North Carolina, 1 in 7 people face hunger, according to Feeding America

Hope City Church in Winston-Salem opened a pay-what-you-can coffee shop

Proceeds from the coffee shop go to the church's pay-what-you-can food truck that travels around the Triad

Executive Pastor Scott Newton is passionate about helping the community

Hope City Church launched Hope Coffee Co., a pay-what-you-can coffee shop, this summer. Executive Pastor Scott Newton is passionate about fighting food insecurity in the Triad.

“What we’re learning is that everybody wants to be a part of doing good,” Newton said.

In North Carolina, 1 in 7 people face hunger, according to Feeding America. At Hope Coffee Co., anyone can come in and get a coffee and pastry, but what they give in exchange is up to them.

“On our menu, you won’t even see any prices, so there’s no pressure of what’s expected for you to give,” said Hope Food Co. Executive Director Jamie Via.

The proceeds from Hope Coffee Co., after expenses, goes toward Hope City’s food truck ministry to feed people in need across the Triad. Newton hopes to expand the coffee shop to different locations in the area.

“Instead of just doing it the conventional way that the church has done it in the past, we decided to create a couple of entities that support themselves, so we’re not having to take away from the church to go and do ministry,” Newton said.

Via believes creating a space like Hope Coffee Co. creates a community within Winston-Salem. Hope Coffee Co. is open Tuesday through Sunday. View its hours here.