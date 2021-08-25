CANTON, N.C. – One small, family-owned business in Haywood County suffered tremendously from last week’s flooding.

Not only is business impacted for Riverview Farm and Garden, but also the farmers and pet owners who buy their feed from the store.

The store sits right next to the Pigeon River, so the owner was able to watch the river rise the day Tropical Storm Fred's remnants came in, pounding the region with heavy rainfall and causing fatal flooding.

Owner Chris Watkins is left cleaning up the mess Fred made.

“We’re just a family business,” Watkins said. “Just local people trying to make a living.”

His father-in-law owned the store for 32 years, and then he and his wife bought it from him three years ago.

It rocked Watkins to walk in the day after the storm and see the damage the flood left in its wake.

“It was very devastating to open the door and basically see a washing machine on the inside,” Watkins said.

The feed and supply store has food for all types of animals, including cattle, dogs, alpacas, fish and ferrets.

Most of that feed was washed away by rushing floodwater.

“Gracious, there's no telling how many tons of feed have went down to the river,” Watkins said. He estimates it was more than $50,000 worth.

The water rose to more than 5 feet in his main building, and the feed shed saw even more than that. But the need for animal food hasn’t gone anywhere, so Watkins has had to put in overtime to get a shipment. Thankfully, Tuesday he was able to get a load in.

“We lace our boots up, and do what we've got to do and try to get back open,” Watkins said.

It wouldn’t have been possible without the community who helped him clean and disinfect what little he had left that was salvageable.

This wasn’t the first flood damage the store has seen. It was also devastated in 2004.

“If you live and you work on the river, you abide by the rules of the river,” Watkins said. “Mother Nature's a powerful thing and there's not a thing in the world you can do.”