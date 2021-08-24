MILWAUKEE — The United States government has said up to 22,000 evacuees from Afghanistan could be resettled in the United States following the fall of the country's government to the Taliban.

In Milwaukee, the International Institute of Wisconsin is prepared to assist with the process of helping refugees find housing. Some refugees from Afghanistan have already been transported to Fort McCoy, in the Western part of the state, where they will stay temporarily.

Al Durtka, President and CEO of the International Institute of Wisconsin, weighed in on what happens next.