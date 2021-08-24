MENTOR, Ohio — Jennifer Brhel is all about fashion but not human fashion.

What You Need To Know Dressing up pets has become a big trend in the past couple of years The Posh Pet Boutique in Mentor is dressing pets to impress



A second location just opened at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor

“I'm a hot mess 24/7,” said Brhel. “So you know, you would think I'd learned how to dress myself. But I don't. But I can do really good with dogs or any kind of animal.”

She has four dogs at home and has been designing clothes for them and dressing them up for years. In 2018, she decided to share her talent and make a business out of it.

“We do anything from hamsters to guinea pigs to bearded dragons to Great Danes, or I'll do a horse, I'll dress a horse, I don't care,” said Brhel.

She takes custom orders with any fabric and any design.

Her talent knows no limits and all items are handmade.

“I have my moments,” said Brhel. “We do fancy stuff for events in case your dog needs to go to an event with you. Weddings are a big one.”

Brhel’s dogs are her kids, or at least she treats them like they are her children.

“I don't have human kids. These are my kids,” said Brhel. “I'm definitely a crazy dog, mom. They go everywhere with me. They look better than I do.”

Shih tzu Baker, 1, also known as Baker Mayfield, is a new customer and already has a bigger closet than his mom, Sabrina Dill.

“He's so spoiled. He has Christmas jammies, he has jackets, he has bow ties, he has more clothes than I do,” said Dill. “It just adds character. If we have a birthday party, I'll run up here and Jen will make a quick bow tie. It's fun. It's something fun to do.”

Baker was a pandemic puppy and being fashion-forward started out of boredom.

“Especially during quarantine, it was something to do, something to look forward to and made us all a little happier,” said Dill. “They’re soft, they’re comfortable, they love wearing them. They’re unique, they’re one-of-a-kind.”

What started out of boredom has now turned into a hobby for Dill and bragging rights for Brhel.

“She's talented,” said Dill. “She can make something in a very short time that I don't feel I can put into words but she knows exactly what I want and it always fits perfectly.”

“Anyone that wears Posh Pet Boutique is definitely the best-dressed dog,” added Brhel.

The Posh Pet Boutique recently opened a second location at The Great Lakes Mall in Mentor.

For more information, click here.